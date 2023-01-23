Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Islanders are to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game on Monday.

The Islanders have played decent but have been inconsistent this season, which has pushed them into the lower half of the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 51 points. Coming off a losing streak, they need to perform better in this encounter to sustain their dream of finishing in the top four.

The Leafs have played well this season and are placed second with 64 points in the Atlantic Division. They are coming in with a surprising loss in Montreal and will look to make amends to their gameplay to win this one.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL ISLANDERS +180 +1.5(-140) o6(-105) MAPLE LEAFS -225 -1.5(+115) u6(-115)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Match Details

Fixture: New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Key Stats

The Islanders have been decent on offense this season, scoring 141 goals in 48 starts. The likes of Brock Nelson and Andres Lee have been responsible for most of their goals with 32 goals between them. However, they have not scored enough in the last few games, which is a big negative coming into the game.

The defense has done well overall this season by conceding just 2.77 goals per game on average this season. But their last few games have put them out of the bubble of comfort, as they need to address high-goal conceding issues for better returns.

The Leafs' offensive setup is close to scoring 160 goals this season and looks well-gelled as a group of five players regularly contributing to it. William Nylander and Auston Matthews, with 24 goals, have injected a positive spirit which will make them even stronger for the upcoming games.

Their defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have done their job and will play a key role in the upcoming game as the team looks to bounce back from a close loss.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Betting Prediction

Even though both teams lost their last game, the Leafs have a strong setup and are playing at home, hence are in a stronger position to get the win. With the Islanders' defense struggling, the Leafs have enough to exploit it to score more.

Thus, we can expect the Leafs to make full use of the conditions and defend well after scoring.

Prediction: Maple Leafs, -1.5(+115)

