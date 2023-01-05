Islanders vs Oilers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Islanders will be on the road to take on the Edmonton Oilers in a non-conference NHL game on Thursday (January 5).

The Islanders are doing decently well, as they're fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a 21-15-2 record. The Oilers are fifth in the Pacific Division with a 20-16-2 record.

This will be their second and final game between these teams, with the Islanders picking up a 3-0 home win back on November 23.

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL New York Islanders +135 +1.5 (-175) o6 (-115) Edmonton Oilers -155 -1.5 (+150) u6 (-105)

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Match Details

Fixture: New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 9:00 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers Key Stats

The New York Islanders have done a decent job this season, scoring 126 goals, the 13th-most goals in the NHL. They have been playing a little less than average on the power play, scoring 22 goals on 116 power play attempts (18.97%). They have been shooting right at league average with a 10.4 shooting percentage as a team.

Ilya Sorokin is the starting goaltender for the New York Islanders and is expected to be in the net for this game as well. He did well in his previous game as he allowed a pair of goals on 26 shots against the Vancouver Canucks in a win. Sorokin has done well with a record of 14-12-1 with a .926 save percentage and 2.29 goals allowed per game thus far. They have given up 106 goals so far, which is eighth in the NHL right now and have been a little better than the league average in terms of penalty kills, so they should hold their own here.

The Oilers have been doing extremely well on the puck so far as they have posted 138 total goals, which is the fourth-most in the NHL as of this writing. They have five players dealing with injuries, with four of them listed on Injured Reserve. They are dominant here as they have scored on 45 of their 140 power-play attempts this season (32.14 percent). The Oilers have been shooting at 11 percent so far.

Jack Campbell has struggled as the starting goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers as he is 8-7-1 with 3.80 goals allowed per game and a .877 save percentage. He last played on Tuesday night in a loss against the Kraken as he finished with three shot attempts during his 23 minutes on the ice. As a team, they are allowing the 22nd-most goals allowed with 132 goals given up. They have struggled at killing penalties as well, having killed 102-of-140 (72.86 percent) of all their penalties thus far.

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Prediction

These are two solid teams throughout the season, but the starpower of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl should do well for them and lead Edmonton to a victory at home. The power play percentage are on two completely different levels as the Islanders are 25th in the sport with a 19 power play percentage while the Oilers are leading all of hockey with a 32.1 power play percentage.

The home team has won 21 of their last 26 games against one another, so go with the Edmonton Oilers to win this game.

Prediction: Edmonton Oilers ML (-155)

