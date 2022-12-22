Islanders vs Rangers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Islanders will be on the road to take on the New York Rangers in a Metropolitan Division NHL game on Thursday (December 22).

The Islanders are doing decently well, as they're fifth in the Metropolitan Division with an 18-13-2 record. The Rangers are fourth in the Metropolitan Division with an 18-11-5 record.

This will be their third and final game between these teams, with the Islanders winning the first two games of the season series.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL New York Islanders +135 +1.5 (-195) o5.5 (-110) New York Rangers -155 -1.5 (+165) u5.5 (-110)

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Match Details

Fixture: New York Islanders vs New York Rangers

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 2022; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Key Stats

The New York Islanders have done a decent job this season, scoring 104 goals, the 15th-most goals in the NHL. They have been playing a little less than average on the power play, scoring 20 goals on 98 power play attempts (20.41%). They have been shooting right at league average with a 10.1 shooting percentage as a team.

Ilya Sorokin is the starting goaltender for the New York Islanders and is expected to be in the net for this game as well. He did very well in his previous game as he allowed zero goals on 46 shots against the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout losing effort. Sorokin has done well with a record of 10-10-1 with a .926 save percentage and 2.36 goals allowed per game thus far. They gave up 92 goals so far, which is 11th in the NHL right now and have been a little better than the league average in terms of penalty kills, so they should hold their own here.

The Rangers have been doing extremely well on the puck so far as they have posted 111 total goals, which is the seventh-most in the NHL as of this writing. They have zero players dealing with injuries and that’s exactly what you’d want to hear. They are a little above average as they have scored on 24 of their 103 power-play attempts this season (23.30 percent). The Devils have been right at league average shooting at 10 percent so far.

Igor Shesterkin has done extremely well this season as the starting goaltender for the New York Rangers as he is 16-5-4 with 2.42 goals allowed per game and a .918 save percentage. He last played on Tuesday night in a loss against the Penguins as he finished with three goals on 24 shot attempts in the game. As a team, they are allowing the 12th-fewest goals allowed with 93 goals given up. They have been decent at killing penalties as well, having killed 81-of-101 (80.20 percent) of all their penalties thus far.

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Betting Prediction

The Islanders are coming off a tough West Coast trip where they went 1-2 and coming back to take on the Rangers is all the momentum they need. Ilya Sorokin has proven to be one of the best goaltenders in the entire NHL and should outduel Igor Shesterkin coming off a bad game.

Center Brock Nelson has been playing well as he has recorded 10 points in his nine December games thus far. The Islanders have won eight of their last 10 games against the Rangers, so go with them as a road underdog here as well.

Prediction: New York Islanders ML (-155)

