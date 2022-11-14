Islanders vs Senators Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - November 14| 2022 NHL Season

The New York Islanders will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Monday.

New York have had a decent season, winning 10 of their 16 games so far. They are in second place in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 20 points and are on course for the playoffs at the moment and will look to sustain their league position with a win in this game.

Ottawa have had a great start to their season but now have lost 7 in their last 8 on and are in last place in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 11 points. They will have to pull their socks up and build from here to have any chance of a playoffs qualification.

Islanders vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL ISLANDERS -113 -1.5(+225) o6.5(-102) SENATORS -105 +1.5(-250) u6.5(-120)

Islanders vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Islanders @ Senators

Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022; 5:30 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Islanders vs Senators Key Stats

New York have played well on offense and were able to maintain a league average of more than 3 goals scored per game. The combination of Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal has given them great strength all along this season, with over 33 goal invlovements in between.

Their defense has not been at its best this season but the goaltenders have been brilliant. They made sure that they didn’t concede more than 3 goals per game with a combined save percentage of 0.926 and will have an important role in this game too.

Ottawa have done well on offense with over 3 goals scored per game this season. Brady Tkachuk, along with Claude Giroux, have done a great job with over 6 goals and 6 assists each.

Their defense has not done well and has let the team down conceding 49 goals in 14 games, thus giving no added advantage to the offense. Although the goaltenders have done a great job with a save percentage of over 0.900 percent, their efforts have gone in vain due to poor defense.

Islanders vs Senators Betting Prediction

New York have been good so far and are coming into the game with a good record. They are 4-1 in their last 5 games against the Eastern Conference and have won 4 out of their last 5 road games.

Ottawa have lost games at crucial junctures and have lost 4 times in their last five games when playing on a day's rest. They have also lost 5 times in their last 6 gives against New York at home.

New York Islanders to win this game due to better defense and offense.

Prediction: Take Islanders, ML (-113)

Poll : 0 votes