Jarry vs Shelton Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 18 | 2023 Australian Open

Nicolas Jarry will play Ben Shelton in the second-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Jarry did well in the first match and beat higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets to make his way to the second. Having already made a statement for himself, he will look to play similarly and take himself through to the next round to continue his grand slam journey.

Shelton played decently in the first round to win in a five-set thriller. He will look to continue his campaign with a win by giving his best in the matchup, taking clues from his last performance.

Jarry vs Shelton Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD JARRY +120 o42.5(-108) SHELTON -145 u42.5(-120)

Jarry vs Shelton Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Nicolas vs Ben

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 9 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Jarry vs Shelton Key Stats

Jarry, after turning pro in 2014, has a win-loss record of 58-68 and a singles title which came in 2019. He has not played regularly since 2020 due to the ban and has also lost 50 percent of the matches, though has shown positive growth this year and looks better.

Having been left out of action and competition, all his focus is likely to be on recovering the lost form with the upcoming matches and adding more to his win and title tally.

Meanwhile, Shelton only turned pro last year and has won three and lost three matches in this period. Though he has done well individually to claim an ATP rank of 89 in such a short time frame.

Having shown great progress and talent in the initial stages, he looks like a complete and promising player. Already started this season with a bang, and his focus shall be on the titles and the grand slams, which are the ultimate goals of every professional player.

Jarry vs Shelton Australian Open Betting Prediction

This matchup is going to be interesting as both have played well coming into the match, Jarry looking more comfortable as he is unbeaten in his last four outings and had a great last match against a top opponent.

Shelton, on the other hand, comes into this one with a lot of promises, though will be cautious, given that he had to fight for the win in the last outing. Further, there are many areas of weakness that can dent his prospects in this one.

Thus if we consider all the factors, Jarry with composure and momentum on his side, is likely to win this one to continue his Australian Open journey.

Prediction: Jarry, ML (+120)

