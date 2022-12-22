Jets' D.J. Reed feels disrespected about Pro Bowl Snub

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were released on Wednesday, and as is a time-honored tradition, people are complaining about who made the team and who was snubbed. One player that definitely has a gripe is New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed as he found himself off of the roster, despite having a great season, and should be considered for All-Pro consideration up to this point.

Reed made his feelings known as after the announcement of the rosters as he was named an alternate: "Man.. I still don't got the respect despite my play on the field."

The defensive backs on the Pro Bowl AFC roster consists of the Jets' Ahmed "Sauce" Gardner, Broncos' Patrick Surtain, Ravens' Marlon Humphrey, Vikings' Xavien Howard, Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chargers' Derwin James, and Bills' Jordan Poyer.

The biggest thing is that if Reed was on the roster, someone would have to be omitted from that group. Looking at the stats, he has better numbers that Vikings cornerback Xavien Howard. Below are Reed's numbers.

41 catches allowed on 75 targets (Howard has 44 catches on 66 targets)

2 TD allowed (Howard has 6 TD allowed)

1 interception (Howard has 1 INT)

2 penalties called (7 penalties called)

73.5 opposing passer rating when targeted (Howard has a 125.5 passer rating when targeted)

55 completion percentage when targeted (Howard has a 67 completion percentage when targeted)

It is difficult to have two members of the same secondary to make the Pro Bowl, but Reed has definitely made his case known as one of the best defensive backs in the entire NFL.

How are the New York Jets doing this season?

The New York Jets (7-7) are currently on the outside looking in when looking at the playoffs. Looking at the standings heading into their Thursday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they are a game back of the AFC Wild Card and ninth in the conference. They are on a three-game losing streak after losing on Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions 20-17.

They host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and finish up on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 1 and against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 8, so things are tough to end the season.

They have one of the best defenses in the entire NFL and need to figure out how to score touchdowns efficiently, as they are able to limit teams from scoring the football and just need to score points. With Zach Wilson now under center once again, they need to see if he is the man going forward to lead Gang Green.

