Jets vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | 2022/23 NHL Season

In a meeting of two of the top NHL squads, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Boston Bruins. With seven victories in their previous ten games, Winnipeg, who had a record of 21-10-1, have surged into second place in the Central Division.

Boston, on the other hand, is in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-4-2. The forthcoming game should be fantastic because both teams aim to stay at the top of their respective divisions.

Jets vs Bruins Bettinhg Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Winnipeg Jets +200 +1.5 (-130) Over 6 (-115) Boston Bruins -240 -1.5 (+110) Under 6 (-105)

Jets vs Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Jets vs Bruins Key Stats

With their offense ramping up and averaging 3.38 goals per game, Winnipeg is enjoying a fantastic season. In the previous three games, they have scored 12. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Mark Scheifele have led the top two lines with 40 goals and 62 assists, but the rest of the offense has also been excellent.

Winnipeg has a fantastic offense, but their defense has kept them in the game, allowing only 2.53 goals per game overall and just five in their previous four games. Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo have blocked 75 shots and contributed 4.6 defensive point shares overall.

With their attack coming up and averaging 3.90 goals per game, Boston is enjoying a great season. In their previous five games, they have scored 20 goals. To lead the top line, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall have a combined 34 goals and 36 assists, but the rest of the attack has also been excellent.

The defense has looked like one of the best in the NHL, giving up just 2.16 goals per game despite the offense's dominance. 72 shots have been blocked by Hampus Lindholm and Connor Clifton together, and Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, and Charlie McAvoy have also contributed 5.3 defensive point shares to the team's depth.

With Josh Morrissey, Brenden Dillon, and the rest of the defensive unit forcing turnovers in the defensive zone and limiting shots on goal, Winnipeg, who only allows 2.53 goals per game, should also be able to contain Boston's offence.

This will give goaltender Connor Hellebuyck plenty of opportunities to make simple saves. As road underdogs, Winnipeg should win the game and offer fantastic odds in the process.

Pick: Winnipeg Jets +1.5 (-130)

