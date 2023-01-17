Jets vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 17 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL on Tuesday.

The Jets have played well overall this season to lead the Western Conference Central with 59 points. Coming with a winning run, they will look to take it forward in future games to continue their marvelous form as the league approaches the business end.

The Habs have had a poor season so far and are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 39 points. Though coming with a win, they will look to get win games to start covering the gap in the standings, with only seven points separating them from fourth-placed Panthers.

Jets vs Canadiens Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL JETS -220 -1.5(+115) o6(-120) CANADIENS +180 +1.5(-135) u6(+100)

Jets vs Canadiens Match Details

Fixture: Jets vs Canadiens

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Jets vs Canadiens Key Stats

Winnipeg, on offense, has done well this season with contributions from players like Mark Scheifele, who leads the team's scoring charts with 26 goals. Their offense looks well-composed, with more players contributing to it, and will look to perform similarly in the upcoming games.

Their defense has helped them win games by conceding less than 2.6 goals per game this season. The goaltenders have been playing continuously well and have installed new confidence in the defensive backline. They will look to continue their positive growth in the future while providing an edge to their defensive unit.

The Habs are very weak offensively and has been totally dependent on the duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufieldis. They have scored almost half of the team's goals alone, with 42 goals between them. The team needs more players contributing offensively with these two in the upcoming games to score big.

Their defense has conceded around 3.7 goals per game on average this season, which is a big negative coming into the game. Goaltenders have failed to perform their duties positively, which has put the team under more pressure. They have to work more as a team to become better defensively in the near future.

Jets vs Canadiens Betting Prediction

With the Habs struggling to find a footing this season, the game is very much in control of the Jets, given the performances they have given in the last few games. With a strong offensive setup, they are likely to drive the game with goals and their defensive attributes further provide comfort to win the contest.

Prediction : Jets, -1.5(+115)

