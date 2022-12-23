Jets vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 23 | 2022/23 NHL Season

As they travel to play the Washington Capitals on Friday night, the Winnipeg Jets are currently on the road. As two clubs finish their pre-holiday schedule in the capital, there is an interconference matchup on the ice.

The first game of a back-to-back set pitted Winnipeg against the Bruins in Boston on Thursday night. In their previous match, Washington trounced the Senators 5-1 at home on Tuesday night.

Jets vs Capitals Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Winnipeg Jets +135 +1.5 (-200) Over 6 (-115) Washington Capitals -155 -1.5 (+170) Under 6 (-105)

Jets vs Capitals Key Stats

This is Winnipeg's third game in four nights; they played Boston on Thursday night. Winnipeg had a record of 21-10-1 as of Thursday and was one point behind the Stars for first place in the Central Division. With an average of 3.38 goals per night, Winnipeg enters this game ninth in the league in goals for.

With 2.53 goals allowed per game, Winnipeg is tied for fourth place in goals against. Winnipeg has a 24% success rate on the power play this year, which places them 11th in the league. With 81.4% of their shorthanded situations resolved effectively, Winnipeg ranks fifth in the league in penalty killing.

As they handled business against Detroit at home on Monday night in their last game, Washington won their second straight game and seventh in the previous eight. Washington, who travelled to Ottawa to play the Senators on Thursday, had a 17-13-4 record and was tied for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division, eight points behind the Devils and Hurricanes, who held the division's top slot.

With an average of 2.85 goals per game, Washington ranks 13th in the league in goals against. Washington has converted 21.2% of their opportunities with the man advantage this season, ranking 20th in the league for power play success.

Jets vs Capitals Betting Prediction

Both teams have recently played excellent hockey, but you have to worry how lethargic each team will be given the circumstance of playing back-to-back games, much less the probable travel complications with the approaching weather.

It is unknown if Hellebuyck, who was suffering an illness earlier this week, will be fully recovered for either Thursday or Friday. Take Washington to win at home tonight.

Pick: Washington Capitals (-155)

Poll : 0 votes