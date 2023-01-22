Jets vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL on Sunday.

The Jets have played well this season and are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 61 points. They come into this one with a 5-1 win and are now just two points clear of the top.

The Flyers have struggled this season and are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 47 points. Though they are coming into this one with a win, they will look to claim another win to keep their season alive in the competition.

Jets vs Flyers NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL; JETS -165 -1.5(+145) o6.5(+100) FLYERS +140 +1.5(-175) u6.5(-120)

Jets vs Flyers NHL Match Details

Fixture: Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Jets vs Flyers NHL Key Stats

The Jet's offensive setup has done well this season by scoring over 150 goals. Contributions from different players have created a strong offensive unit, as Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor lead the pack with 51 goals and 48 assists.

Their defense has conceded 2.6 goals per game this season. This has helped the team in closely contested games and is a big positive for them ahead of this challenge.

The Flyers are offensively poor and have scored 130 goals in 47 games. Travis Konecny has been the leading contributor to the team with 24 goals and 25 assists and will have a big role to play in this game.

Their defense has not shaped well and has been inconsistent with their performances. They have conceded over three goals per game this season.

Jets vs Flyers NHL Betting Prediction

It will be an interesting game as both the Jets and the Flyers are coming into this one with a win. The Flyers playing at home, will be more composed in this game.

They have defended well in the last few games and will be at advantage. With the Jets struggling with consistency and not being able to perform well in Philadelphia in the past, they are vulnerable in the game.

We should expect this game to stay cagey, but the Flyers have enough to cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: Flyers, +1.5(-175)

Poll : 0 votes