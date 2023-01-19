Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022/23 NHL Season

Both the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to capitalize on successful seasons as they square off on Thursday night. With eight victories in their previous ten games, Winnipeg has a record of 29-15-1 and currently leads the Central Division.

Toronto is in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27-11-7. The upcoming game could be fantastic as both teams hope to stay near the top of their respective divisions.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Winnipeg Jets +145 +1.5 (-175) Over 6.5 (+100) Toronto Maple Leafs -170 -1.5 (+150) Under 6.5 (-120)

Jets vs Maple Leafs Mathc Details

Fixture: Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Jets vs Maple Leafs Key Stats

With an attack that has stepped up and is averaging 3.29 goals per game, Winnipeg is having a fantastic season. The top two lines are led by Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Mark Scheifele with 68 goals and 74 assists combined, but the rest of the offense has also contributed.

Although their scoring has improved, Winnipeg's defense has kept them in games, giving up only 2.62 goals per contest over the course of the last four contests. Brenden Dillon, Nate Schmidt, and Neal Pionk have contributed a total of 6.9 defensive point shares to the team, while Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, and Josh Morrissey have contributed a total of 5.9 defensive point shares and 115 blocked shots.

With an offense that is averaging 3.38 goals per game and 26 goals in the last six games, Toronto is enjoying a fantastic season. The top two lines, led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, have combined for 62 goals and 81 assists, but the offense as a whole has been excellent.

While the attack has excelled, the defense has also improved, giving up just 2.67 goals per game. Toronto features two excellent defensive partnerships in Mark Giordano and Timothy Liljegren, who have combined for 5.5 defensive point shares and 135 blocked shots, and Justin Holl and Morgan Rielly, who have 4.6 defensive point shares.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

With Morgan Rielly, Justin Holl and the rest of the defense causing turnovers in the defensive zone and restricting shots on goal, Toronto, who only allows 2.67 goals per game, should be able to contain Winnipeg's offense and give goaltender Matt Murray plenty of opportunities to make crucial saves.

With a solid showing on their home ice, Toronto should prevail in the match. Take the home team to win this contest.

Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs (-170)

