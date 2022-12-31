Jets vs Oilers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Saturday.

Winnipeg have played well overall this season and come with a win into this game. They are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 45 points and will look to get a few more wins to put pressure on Dallas, who are leading the standings at the moment.

Edmonton have been inconsistent with wins this season and come into this one with a win. Placed third in the Western Conference Pacific with 42 points, they will look for another win to keep their forward run intact.

Jets vs Oilers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Jets +120 +1.5(-210) o6.5(+100) Oilers -140 -1.5(+180) u6.5(-120)

Jets vs Oilers Match Details

Fixture: Jets vs Oilers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 10 pm ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Jets vs Oilers Key Stats

Winnipeg's offense has done well scoring over 115 goals this season. Players like Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele have kept the flow of goals intact. Mark leads the scoring charts with 23 goals to his name. The team will count on them in their pursuit of finishing the season in the best place possible.

Winnipeg's defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have been effective with a save percentage of over 0.920 and have made the defense well-settled as a defensive unit.

Edmonton has one of the best offenses to have scored over 130 goals this season at an average of over three goals per game this season. Partnerships from the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have made a big impact, with over 53 goals and 73 assists in between them. The team will need them to come alive in future games too.

Their defense needs better results, having conceded more than 3.4 goals conceded per game this season. The team will need goaltenders to do better and provide strong performances to get the best results in future challenges.

Jets vs Oilers Betting Prediction

The game is very much balanced with any team that can fancy their chances of getting the win. Winnipeg have played well and have a great record of 4-1 in their last 5 games playing on 1 day's rest.

Edmonton have done well too and come with a great win in the game. They are 35-16 in their last 51 games after having a good defensive last game with 2 or fewer goals conceded.

The game will be decided by close margins, and Edmonton being a home team with winning momentum on their side can benefit itself to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take Edmonton, -1.5(+180)

