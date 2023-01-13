Jets vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 13 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Friday.

The Jets have played well overall this season and are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 55 points. Coming with a win, they will try to take the momentum forward and continue their winning run in future games too.

The Penguins have made a recovery from their losing run to win two consecutive games before this game. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 48 points, they will look to continue their momentum to cover the deficit in the league.

Jets vs Penguins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL JETS +160 +1.5(-145) o6.5(-105) PENGUINS -195 -1.5(+125) u6.5(-115)

Winnipeg vs Pittsburgh Match Details

Fixture: Jets vs Penguins

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 2023; 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Winnipeg vs Pittsburgh Key Stats

The Jets on offense have scored around 140 goals this season. Three players have contributed the majority of their goals with Mark Scheifele leading with 24 goals. Their offense looks well-composed for the upcoming challenges given the options they have to exploit.

The defense has provided them with additional benefits and has helped them win games by continuing to concede less than three goals per game this season. The goaltenders have played a big part with a brilliant save percentage of 0.920 in creating a solid defensive backline.

On offense, the Penguins have done well with the duo of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scoring the most goals for them. They have 38 goals and 47 assists between them and look settled coming into the game. The team will look to improve further and score more goals in the upcoming games.

Their defense has done well and has maintained the goals conceded to around three goals per game. The team will look to bring in their best in the coming games and will need goaltenders to put in great performances to maintain consistency for the challenges ahead.

Winnipeg vs Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

The game is interesting, with Pittsburgh playing great at home and coming with a winning momentum, they are in great shape. Winnipeg, on the other hand, has played well in their last few games and has been scoring goals at will.

Pittsburgh has played well against Winnipeg at home and holds a moral advantage in this tie, whereas Winnipeg has played well against the team with a winning record and can cause problems here too.

We can expect this game to go to the wire with slightly better team play and momentum on their side, we can see Winnipeg doing well in this game.

Prediction: Jets, +1.5(-145)

