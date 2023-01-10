Jets vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will play the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Jets have played well overall this season and come with a fantastic winning run into this game. They are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 53 points, just one clear of top-placed Dallas, and will try to win this to keep themselves in the mix for the top position.

The Wings, on the other hand, have lost their last three games to move down to the sixth position in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 39 points. They are looking to get back to winning ways in the crucial part of the season, which makes this tie very crucial for them.

Jets vs Red Wings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL JETS -135 -1.5(+180) o6(-120) RED WINGS +115 +1.5(-220) u6(+100)

Jets vs Red Wings Match Details

Fixture: Jets vs Red Wings

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Jets vs Red Wings Key Stats

The Jets on offense has done decently this season and have a solid team that has contributed in every game. Mark Scheifele has been the leader with 23 goals and 11 assists to his name, and the offense under his lead looks well-settled for the upcoming challenges.

The defense has brought success to the team by not conceding more than 2.6 goals per game this season. The goaltenders have continued to shine for them with a save percentage of over 0.920 and have also helped in creating a solid defensive unit.

The Wings have been average offensively and could not score enough goals this season. The likes of Dylan Larkin have made efforts to score goals and kept their team alive in the competition. But the lack of enough support and consistency has let them down and they have to improve a lot in upcoming games to become better offensively.

The defense has conceded over three goals per game this season and goaltenders have failed as a unit. The team needs to improve its defensive setup for better returns in the coming games.

Jets vs Red Wings Betting Prediction

The game is very much within the reach of the Jets, being a superior team and having a better run in games recently. They have a better defensive setup which puts them in a commanding situation while defending. They have also won games playing comfortably with a day's rest without losing momentum.

On the other hand, the Wings have failed to do well in the last few games and have a poor home record too. They are coming with a losing run which further pushes them into a difficult situation.

We can expect the Jets to get a balanced squad and use all its strength to repeat their superior gameplay to get the win.

Prediction: Jets, ML(-135)

