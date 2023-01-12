Jets vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Thursday.

The Jets have played well overall this season and are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 53 points. Coming after a loss, they will look to correct their mistakes to win this game and take the momentum forward for the season ahead.

The Buffaslugs played better in the second half of their season and are now placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 42 points. Losing two games has hampered them a lot and they will look to win this one to cover the lost ground.

Jets vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL JETS -130 -1.5(+190) O6.5(-120) SABRES +110 +1.5(-235) U6.5(+100)

Jets vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Jets vs Sabres

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Jets vs Sabres Key Stats

The Jets on offense have been decent on offense, scoring around 140 goals this season. Three players have mainly contributed with Mark Scheifele in the lead position with 24 goals. Their offense looks well composed with both Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois complementing Mark with their 39 goals and 59 assists in combined.

The defense has acted as a catalyst for them and has helped them win games by keeping it tight at the back so far this season. The goaltenders have continued to shine with a save percentage of over 0.920 to create a solid defensive unit.

The Buffaslugs have a very strong offense and it has immensely helped this season. Tage Thomson has contributed 31 goals and 26 assists to the team, leading the pack of six players with over 10 goals each. They look good coming into the game.

Their defense is certainly their weakness, having conceded 3.4 goals per game this season. Goaltenders look unprepared with poor save percentages and need to improve a lot in the crucial part of the season.

Jets vs Sabres Betting Prediction

The Jets have done well to win five out of their last six games, but have been poor on the road, having lost four in their last five away games. They have failed to do well against Buffaslugs, losing four times in the last five meetings.

On the other hand, the Buffaslugs have done really well against high-scoring teams and have a 4-1 win record against teams with over 0.600 win percentage. They have a strong offense which puts them in a commanding position to chase and lead games.

With a great record at home, we can expect them to use the circumstances and morale advantage to turn this game in their favor.

Betting Prediction: Sabres, ML(+110)

