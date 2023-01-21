Jets vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Ottawa Senators in the NHL on Saturday.

The Jets have played well this season to lead the Western Conference Central with 59 points. Two losses have put them under pressure as they are now just two points clear of the top.

The Senators have been inconsistent this season and are placed second-last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 43 points. They are coming with a loss into this one.

Jets vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL JETS -135 -1.5(+175) o6(-120) SENATORS +115 +1.5(-215) u6(+100)

Jets vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Jets vs Senators

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Jets vs Senators Key Stats

The Jets did well on offense this season by scoring close to 150 goals. The contributions from different players have propelled the team's scoring, with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor putting in a combined 49 goals. Their offense is in good shape.

The Jets' defense is a big positive as they have conceded less than 2.7 goals per game this season, thus helping them win games. Their goaltenders have been consistent too.

The Sens have not been great and that has hampered their overall position in the league. Tim Stutzle has been the leading goal scorer for them with 19 goals and 23 assists, and will have a big role to play in the upcoming games.

Their defense has conceded goals at a rate of 3.23 goals per game on average, which puts them in a precarious position.

Jets vs Senators Betting Prediction

The Jets overall look more settled coming to the game and have a 5-1 record against the Sens.

On the other hand, the Sens have done well in the last few games, except their defense, which has been under a lot of stress.

With their offense not performing as per expectations, the Sens are likely to find it tough in this game.

The Jets will most likely pull this one in their favor.

Prediction: Jets, ML(-135)

