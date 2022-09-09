Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 11, 2022 | NFL 2022 Season 

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals face off in Week 1 at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a massive contract this off-season. This was an interesting move by the organization, as Murray has shown for three years in a row he can't win when it matters. Murray is an electric quarterback in the first part of the season but seems to fall off in the later part.

With Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will always be a Super Bowl threat. There are concerns about this Tyreke Hill-less offense, but with Mahomes being so young, bettors can still expect progressions out of him.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

Fixture: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:25 p.m. EDT.

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Chiefs -5.5 (-115) -255 Over 53.5 (-105) Cardinals +5.5 (-105) +210 Under 53.5 (-115)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Best Picks

Over over over! Looking at the props and point totals, it's hard to find one that doesn't look juicy. This is going to be a high-flying offensive game, and while both teams have strong defenses, I don't see them being able to do much to slow down these incredible quarterbacks.

Murray is trying to show he is worth the massive contract he signed this off-season, and Patrick Mahomes is searching for his third AFC Championship. Bettors shouldn't overthink this one and should let it rip.

Kyler Murray Over 256.5 Passing Yards (-114) & Patrick Mahomes Over 286.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Patrick Mahomes will be looking to have his second 5,000+ passing yard season.

Given all the touchdowns that will inevitably be scored, bettors should lock in some anytime touchdown props. The only question is where to begin. Kelce is traditionally Mahomes' favorite receiver, but at (-145), he may not be worth the juice.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is making his first start with the Chiefs, and he will be a solid replacement for Tyreke Hill. If he has a 2018-like season, this is the best payout bettors will see all year on Schuster.

Smith-Schuster Anytime TD (+125)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction

On the eye test, KC deserves the love, but bettors should always give underdogs a second look on Opening Day. The Cardinals are unbeatable in September, and playing at home should give them an added edge. It's never advisable to bet against a home team dog in Week 1, so bettors should take Arizona to cover.

Arizona +5.5 (-105) & Over 53.5 Points (-105)

