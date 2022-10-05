Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will play the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday (October 5) in MLB action.

The Royals are fifth in the American League Central, winning 65 games and losing 96. They have played poorly away from home, going 26–54, and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Guardians, meanwhile, are in top spot in the Americal League Central with 91 wins at a win rate of 0.565. They have a great home record of 45-35 and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Wednesday,October 5; 4.10 pm EDT

Venue: Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER Royals +160 +1.5(-134) o7.5(-107) Guardians -180 -1.5(+115) u7.5(-107)

The Royals have not done well in scoring this season, with the major contribution coming from Bobby Witt Jr.. He has an OPS of 0.724, 80 RBIs and 20 home runs this season.

The team didn't have many options in the pitching department and had to rely on Brady Singer for pitching duties. He has an ERA of 3.23 and 150 Ks at a WHIP of 1.14.

The Guardians, meanwhile, are a complete team, with multiple contributors to scoring. Jose Ramirez has played a key role in scoring with an average of 0.275.

In pitching, they have many options too. Emmanuel Clase is one of them. He has an ERA of 1.36 and a WHIP of 0.73 this season.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Best Pick

Aaron Civale will be on the mound for the Guardians. He has done decently this season and comes into the game with a 4-6 win-loss record.

His performances against the Royals have been great, with 14 Ks in 16.2 innings pitched. Civale is in great form and provides additional value with his pitching.

Pick: Civale, hits allowed, under 4

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction

The Royals will look to win this game by scoring better. The Guardians, meanwhile, will have an in-form pitcher on the mound. They will be at an advantage and are likely to exploit the Royals' pitching and score enough for a convincing win.

Prediction: Pick Guardians, at spread, -1.5

