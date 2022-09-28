Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Both teams are languishing in the lower half of the table and are out of contention for the playoffs.

The Royals are in fourth place in the American League Central, having won 63 games and lost 91. They are playing poorly away from home, with a record of 24–49, and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Tigers are in last place in the American League Central with 61 wins at a winning percentage of 0.399. They have a poor home record of 32-45 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Royals are dependent on Bobby Witt Jr. for scoring duties. He has done well with an OPS of 0.735, 80 RBIs and 20 home runs this season.

The team has to count on Brady Singer for the pitching duties. He has played well, with an ERA of 2.99 and 144Ks at a WHIP of 1.13.

The Tigers have been playing poorly this season. They are very inconsistent with the results due to the non-performance of the main players. Most batters have an OPS below 0.700.

Javier Baez, who leads the batting charts for the team, averages 0.239 with 60 RBIs, an OPS of 0.671 and 15 home runs this season. Scoring and pitching have been major problems for the team, and the results do reflect that.

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 6.40 PM EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ROYALS +120 +1.5(-178) o8(-102) TIGERS -135 -1.5(+160) o8(-120)

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Daniel Lynch will start for the Royals. He has done decently in the last seven days. He has struggled against the Tigers and has given up 12 earned runs in 12.2 innings pitched and will be under pressure due to this.

Matt Manning will be on the mound for the Tigers. He has been average this season, but his performances against the Royals have been good. He will try to repeat them in the game.

Pick Manning, strikeouts pitched over 4.5 (+115 on DraftKings)

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction

Both teams will go for a win, but the Tigers are the favourites to win this due to pitching and better scoring. The Royals will struggle to counter this and are at a disadvantage due to that.

Prediction: Royals at ML (-135)

