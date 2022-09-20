Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday (September 20) in MLB action at the Kauffman Stadium. The two teams face each other in this American League Central clash where the stakes are high for one of the two teams.

The Royals are in a terrible spot in the standings. They have been poor all season, struggling for results, going 58-89 overall and registering a win percentage of just .395.

Minnesota is coming off of four consecutive series losses. Their lack of results puts them in fourth place in the American League Central standings, which is where they finished at the end of last season. They have lost seven of their last ten fixtures.

The Twins, meanwhile, have played well this season. They are on the cusp of playoff contention as they continue to battle it out with the White Sox for the second playoff berth.

The Cleveland Guardians look steady atop the standings, and it looks like it’s going to be a two-horse race for that wildcard berth from the Central standings. The Twins have an overall record of 73-74, only three games behind the White Sox, who have 76 wins.

If the results go their way, and the Chicago-based team ends up getting swept by the Guardians and the Twins are swept by the Royals in this series, the Twins will leapfrog the White Sox to second place. However, this scenario is far from elementary, as the Twins haven’t been in the greatest of form, having lost six of their last ten fixtures.

Luis Arraez has a batting average of .317 which is the fourth-highest in the MLB this season. His performances have propelled the Twins to where they are this season after struggling for most of last season and finishing bottom of the division.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 20, 8:10 pm ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Zack Greinke of the Royals and Dylan Bundy of the Twins. Greinke has an ERA of 4.10, while Miley has an ERA of 4.68 thus far.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD F5 MONEYLINE TOTAL Kansas City Royals +1.5 +100 Under 9 Minnesota Twins -1.5 -118 Over 9

Royals vs Twins Final Prediction

The Royals have struggled this season. The Twins have extra motivation coming into this game, as this series might prove to be their ticket to the wildcard berth. The Twins should come out victorious.

Minnesota Twins: -1.5

