Kansas State Wildcats vs. Tulane Green Wave Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, September 17 at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats and the Green Wave have both won their opening two fixtures this term. The Wildcats beat the South Dakota Coyotes 34-0 in their opening fixture and then subsequently beat the Missouri Tigers 40-12.

The Green Wave started off their campaign with a 42-10 win against the UMass Minutemen. They followed it up with an impressive 52-0 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Wildcats were decent last season, finishing in fifth place in the Big-12 division. They had an overall record of 8-5 with an impressive 4-3 home record as well as a 2-2 away record.

They have started off this term in excellent fashion with a spectacular 34-0 win over the Coyotes. Their performance against the Tigers in that 40-12 win was also great.

"It means more" - KStateFB

Meanwhile, The Green Wave were terrible last season as they finished the term near the bottom of the standings with a miserable 2-10 record overall. Their start to this season has been incredible considering their performances last campaign. They have already equaled their win tally from last time.

Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn have started the season brilliantly. Martinez has had solid passing performances in their two opening games, completing 11 and 9 passes in those fixtures, respectively.

Vaughn, meanwhile, has been even better. He had an amazing 24 carries over 144 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Tigers. He also had 18 carries over 126 yards against the Coyotes in the first game.

Michael Pratt has been outstanding for the Green Wave thus far. He completed 12 of his 20 attempted passes over 164 yards and threw 2 touchdowns against the Minutemen.

In their 52-0 stomp over the Braves, Pratt was simply outstanding. He completed 17-21 passes over 318 yards and threw 3 touchdowns. His supporting cast have all contributed heavily to the team's success so far as well.

"Stay Fly" -GreenWaveFB

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Tulane Green Wave

Match Details

Fixture: Tulane Green Wave @ Kansas State Wildcats

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Tulane Green Wave

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Kansas State Wildcats -14 -667 Under 48.5 Tulane Green Wave +14 +450 Over 48.5

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Tulane Green Wave

Final Prediction:

Both teams have started the season in brilliant fashion. It's never easy to pick a clear winner between two teams who've started so well so early in the season.

However, the Kansas State Wildcats should be winning this one as they hold home advantage.

Kansas State Wildcats: Under 48.5 (-14)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far