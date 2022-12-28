Kansas vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - December 28 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks, despite their close proximities, play each other for the first time in well over 100 years in The Liberty Bowl.

We could have some fireworks in this one as you have two higher-scoring teams in the Big XII and SEC in this one. Kansas was once a doormat for teams in the Big XII, but the Jayhawks' program is one on the upswing.

Arkansas is a fascinating team in many ways. The Razorbacks could be playing in a higher profile Bowl game if it were not for their losses in close games where remarkably, they lost four games by three points or less.

The Liberty Bowl should be one of the most explosive Bowl games so far. Get your popcorn ready!

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Kansas +3 (-110) O 69 (-110) +120 Arkansas -3 (-110) U 69 (-110) -140

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 5:30 PM ET

Venue: Chase Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Best Pick

Expect a light show in The Liberty Bowl. How impressive are the Kansas Jayhawks? Kansas QB Jaylon Daniels is electrifying and has added an element to the Jayhawks' offense that they have never had before. Arkansas will have its hands full trying to defend the Kansas offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Arkansas offense poses many problems for the Kansas defense. Raheim Sanders is a blur in the open field, and if the Jayhawks' front seven can't contain the Arkansas ground game, it will be a long night for the Kansas faithful.

And now, to our main event, KJ Jefferson. Jefferson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in College Football, not just the SEC. Jefferson has announced that he is returning to school in 2023, and this game could be the springboard for a Heisman campaign. I'm taking the Over in this contest, where the offenses will have a field day.

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas Razorbacks, 210.5 Passing Yards: Over

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Final Prediction

This one should be a blast! Two dynamite offenses, trying to outduel the other. The quarterbacks in this game pose unique issues for the opposition and will be headaches for the defense.

Arkansas has wound up on the wrong side of close contests all season. I'm rolling with KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks to wind up on the right side. Give me Arkansas, and I'll give the points.

Arkansas Razorbacks -3(+100) Over 69 (-110)

