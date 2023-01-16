Karatsev vs Dimitrov Betting Odds and Prediction - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Aslan Karatsev will face Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Australian Open 2023 on Monday.

Aslan comes into this one on the back of a 6-7 (4-7), 1-6 loss in the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open and would be motivated to do better in this game. He will be cautious not to concede easy points to continue his journey with a second-round qualification.

Dimitrov has played decently this season. Given the context of the match, he will look to improve his gameplay to march ahead in the tournament with a win.

Karatsev vs Dimitrov Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD KARATSEV +195 +4.5(+100) DIMITROV -250 -4.5(-130)

Karatsev vs Dimitrov Match Details

Fixture: Aslan vs Grigor

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 7 pm EDT

Venue: 1573 Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Karatsev vs Dimitrov Key Stats

Aslan has done well since turning pro in 2011. He has three singles titles and one double title to his name. He comes into the game with a W-L record of 57-60, with 2021 being the best year for him as a player when he won 34 times, the maximum number of wins in a single calendar year for him. Though having fairly average last year, having lost 29 times, he will look to improve the record with a better display in the upcoming matches.

Dimitrov, having played for more than 10 years now, has a tremendous career as a player with a win-loss record of 373-253. He has improved over the years, having ended most of the calendar years on a positive note with 2014 being the best in the number of wins. Ranked 29 in the ATP, he comes into the game with eight titles in all and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Karatsev vs Dimitrov Betting Prediction

It could be an interesting one, given that both players come with three wins and two losses in their last five games into the contest. They both last faced each other in 2021, which Dimitrov won. They have a head-to-head record standing at 1-1.

Dimitrov's experience and consistency will come into play. Having won over 370 games in his career, he is well-versed with the situation and is likely to adapt better to kickstart another strong season in his career. We can expect him to do well and beat Karatsev to move into the second round of the tournament.

Prediction - Dimitrov: -4.5(-130)

