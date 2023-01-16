Kecmanovic vs. Jarry Betting Odds and Prediction - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic will play Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the Australian Open 2023 on Monday.

Miomir played three matches in preparation for the Open and comes with a 2-1 win-loss record into the game. He will look to learn from the loss to do well in the match and continue his grand slam journey.

Nicolas Jerry has done well and fought his way to the Open by winning the qualification round. He will look to continue playing the same and take himself through to the next round with a win in this match.

Kecmanovic vs. Jarry Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD MIOMIR -340 -4.5(-115) JARRY +265 +4.5(-115)

Kecmanovic vs. Jarry Match Details

Fixture: Miomir vs Nicolas

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Kecmanovic vs. Jarry Key Stats

Miomir, after turning pro in the year 2017, has done well to claim 94 wins and a singles title to his name. The graph of his growth is positive and year-to-year improvement is seen. With a fall in 2021, he then picked up again to get 38 wins against his name. Ranked 27 in the ATP currently and having started this season on a positive note, will look to add more to the tally starting from this tournament onwards.

Meanwhile, Nicolas, after turning pro in 2014, has a win-loss record of 57-68 and a singles title which came in 2019. Since 2020 he has not played regularly much due to the ban and has also lost 50 percent of the matches he has played since then. Having been left behind in the competition, all his focus shall be on recovering his past form with the upcoming matches and adding more to his win and title tally.

Kecmanovic vs. Jarry Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting with one player who has shown rapid growth and another coming from a downfall. Miomir has done well at the start of the season and looks comfortable in the matchup. While Nicolas has had to work hard to qualify for the tournament and has not been a regular for the last few seasons due to multiple reasons.

Neither of the players have played against each other before, which is likely to put more stress on Nicolas. With a clear edge on all fronts, we can expect Miomir to play better and win this challenge to take the momentum forward into the next round.

Prediction: Kecmanovic, -4.5(-115)

