Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 5 Matchup

Five SEC teams are still unbeaten heading into Week 5, and two of those teams will square off on Saturday when No. 7 Kentucky visits No. 14 Ole Miss.

After defeating Tulsa 35-27 last week to go 4-0, Lane Kiffin's team is the favorite in this contest. With a terrifying three-headed running back attack consisting of Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans, and Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss has dominated on the ground, gaining more than 1,100 yards through three games.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Kentucky Wildcats +210 +6.5 (-104) Over 54.5 (-110) Ole Miss Rebels -260 -6.5 (-118) Under 54.5 (-110)

Match Details: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Fixture: Wildcats @ Rebels

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Head-to-Head: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels Head-to-Head

It will be the 44th time in history that the conference rivals have faced off. A 28-13-1 series advantage belongs to Ole Miss. When Kentucky and Ole Miss last faced off, the COVID-shortened 2020 season was taking place at Kroger Field. Lane Kiffin earned his first victory as the Rebels' head coach with a 42-41 overtime victory in Lexington.

The Wildcats' trip to Oxford on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be their first since Ole Miss defeated the Wildcats 42-35 in a contest that was later declared ineligible by the NCAA. Since a game played in Jackson, Mississippi in 1964, when Ole Miss was rated first in the nation, Kentucky has not defeated the Rebels on the road.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels Key Stats

Team Stats: Kentucky

Points per game: 31.3 ; Points allowed per game: 13.0 ; Total Yards: 377.8 ; Yards passing: 296.3 ; Yards rushing: 81.5 ; Yards allowed: 272.0 ; Pass yards allowed: 163.8 ; Rush Yards allowed: 108.3

Team Stats - Ole Miss

Points per game: 41.0 ; Points allowed per game: 10.0 ; Total Yards: 488.0 ; Yards passing: 207.3 ; Yards rushing: 280.8 ; Yards allowed: 312.5 ; Pass Yards allowed: 193.3 ; Rush Yards allowed: 119.3

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels Injury Updates

Prior to Saturday's top-15 matchup between the 14th-ranked Rebels and No. 7 Kentucky, the future of Ole Miss' outstanding running back, Zach Evans, is still uncertain. Evans left last week's 35-27 victory for Ole Miss over Tulsa due to a "medical concern." Ole Miss is also keeping an eye on the potential comebacks of wide receiver Jaylon Robinson and running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

Best Picks: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels

The game pits Jaxson Dart, a highly regarded USC transfer, against projected first-round pick Will Levis, two of the most talked-about quarterbacks of the offseason.

With Will Levis averaging more than 10 yards per attempt, the Kentucky passing game has been as effective as it has been in a while. Interceptions have been his one weakness, as he has had four in four games.

The dart has proven effective but a little less stable. Despite rushing for more than 200 yards, his pass completion percentage is only 62.2%. The game will probably be decided by Saturday's superior performance.

Pick: Will Levis have over 1.5 pass TDs (-160)?

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels

It's a higher step in the competition than anything Ole Miss has faced, but Kentucky played a fantastic game in the Swamp against a Florida team that now seems a little overrated. The Rebels will win narrowly, but 7 points is way too many. It's a field-goal game, so anything might happen.

Prediction: Kentucky +6.5 (-104)

