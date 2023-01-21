Khachanov vs Nishioka Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 21 | 2023 Australian Open

Karen Khachanov will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in a fourth-round clash at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Khachanov has played well in the tournament. Having beaten higher-seeded Frances Tiafoe in four sets, he will be in great shape coming into the match. He will look to play similarly in the upcoming match to continue his Australian Open journey with a win.

Nishioka played well in the last match and comes into the game with a straight-sets victory. He will look to learn from his mistakes and give his best to make it to his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinals with a win.

Khachanov vs Nishioka Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD KHACHANOV -250 -4.5(-109) NISHIOKA +195 +4.5(-115)

Khachanov vs Nishioka Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Khachanov vs Nishioka

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: John Cain Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Khachanov vs Nishioka Key Stats

Khachanov, after turning pro in 2013, has won over 213 matches in his career. He achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 8 in 2019. His best Grand Slam performance came last year, when he reached the semifinals of the US Open. Currently ranked 20th in the ATP rankings, Khachanov has four singles titles to his name and will be looking to add more this season.

Nishioka started his professional journey in 2014 and has played over 200 matches so far. Over that period of time, he has grown into a good player and is ranked 33, his highest so far in the ATP rankings. Nishioka has two singles titles to his name. He has had a good start to the year, making it to the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 and will hope to keep up the strong run.

Khachanov vs Nishioka Australian Open Betting Prediction

Khachanov leads Nishioka 3-1 in head-to-head record and the Russian will hope to ease past his familiar opponent. However, Nishioka is not out of the contest, given that he has played brilliantly so far and is yet to drop a set in his three matches of the tournament.

With nothing much to separate, minor details will determine the result of this tie. With more experience on the big stages and overall success in the past, Khachanov is slightly ahead in this contest. Though we should expect it to be tightly contested, 18th seed Khachanov has enough to win this tie against the 31st seeded Japanese.

Prediction: Khachanov, -4.5(-109)

Poll : 0 votes