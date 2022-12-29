Kings vs Avalanche  Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- December 29| 2022 NHL Season

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL on Thursday.

Los Angeles have played well and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 46 points. They're coming off a win in their last game and are looking to make the most of it to convert it into a winning streak.

Colorado have played well this season but losing their last game with a score of 6-3 has put them under pressure. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 40 points, they are just three points behind second-placed Winnipeg.

Kings vs Avalanche Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KINGS +125 +1.5(-200) o5.5(-120) AVALANCHE -145 -1.5(+170) u5.5(+100)

Kings vs Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Kings vs Avalanche

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 9 pm ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Kings vs Avalanche Key Stats

Los Angeles' offense has been good this season with over 104 goals in 32 games. Multiple players have joined the party with players like Gabriel Vilardi, contributing over 10 goals each. Gabriel has 15 goals to his name and the team will need more from them in the games to come.

The defense has conceded over 3.4 goals per game, which has not helped the team in the longer run. The team will look for a better defensive setup and more involvement from the goaltenders to give them an edge during future challenges.

Colorado's offense has done decently in the second half of the season. Mikko Rantanen has played a big role in it, with 24 goals and 19 assists so far. He will play a big role in this upcoming game as the team looks to stabilize the offense for the rest of the season.

Their defense has conceded 2.7 goals per game, with the goaltenders proving their worth. Alexandar Georgiev, who has come out as a winner in 15 games in 24 starts, is likely to be the key for them in the upcoming game too.

Kings vs Avalanche Betting Prediction

Los Angeles are 4-0 in their last four after allowing two goals or less in their previous game. They are 5-1 in their last six against teams from the Western Conference.

While Colorado are 4-0 in their last four games playing on a day's rest and have played brilliantly at home. They dominated Los Angeles at home with 10 wins in 11 games, making them comfortable in this game.

The game is all about confidence, with Los Angeles playing better in most of the games and coming with momentum in this game. They are likely to put up a great show covering the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Los Angeles, +1.5(-200)

