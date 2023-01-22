Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL on Sunday.

The Kings have played well and are placed third in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 56 points. Having lost their last three games, they are under pressure to win this game.

The Hawks have had a poor season overall and are placed last with 32 points in the Western Conference Central standings. Having won their last three games, they will look to get another positive result to sustain their momentum and finish the league stage on a high.

Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KINGS -225 -1.5(+110) o6.5(+100) BLACKHAWKS +185 +1.5(-135) u6.5(-120)

Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Match Details

Fixture: Kings vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023; 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Key Stats

The Kings have done well offensively to score 150 goals so far this season. Their offensive setup is a group of six players who have contributed the majority of the teams' goals with Adrien Kempe leading the pack with 19 goals.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game, which has been a concern for them. It has let the team down in the last few games and needs to be addressed for better results in the future.

The Hawks on offense have scored over just 100 goals so far this season, with the majority of the goal contributions coming from the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews.

Their defense has been poor and has conceded around 3.6 goals per game this season. Apart from Goaltender Alex Stalock who a save percentage of around 0.920, their entire defense has failed.

Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Betting Prediction

This going to be a great matchup with one team struggling in the last few games and the other team on a positive run.

The Hawks have commanded their last few games really well and we can expect them to do the same in this one. Given that they are at home, they would be in a comfortable position to strike the struggling Kings' defense.

The game is going to be a battle of offense vs defense and the Hawks should do enough to cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: Blackhawks, +1.5(-135)

Poll : 0 votes