Kings vs Flames Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - November 14| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Los Angeles Kings will play the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Monday.

Los Angeles have had a decent run so far this season and have won 10 out of 17 games. They are placed second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 21 points. They will try to play similar to their strengths and push for the playoffs spot with a win in this game.

Calgary have had a decent start to their season, but have lost their footing since then and have lost 7 out of their last 8 games. They are in fifth place in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 14 points and will have to regroup to save their season.

Kings vs Flames Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER KINGS +140 +1.5(-192) o6.5(+106) FLAMES -152 -1.5(+154) u6.5(-130)

Kings vs Flames Match Details

Fixture: Kings vs Flames

Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Kings vs Flames Key Stats

Los Angeles have scored 55 goals in 17 games, averaging more than three goals per game. They have complete team involvement on offense with players like Kevin Fiala involved in attack with over 5 goals and 10 assists.

Their defense is one of the poorest in the league with 57 goals conceded in 17 games. They have conceded 30 shots per game, making it difficult for goaltenders to do their job perfectly, which puts them at a disadvantage going into the game.

Calgary have been poor and could not even manage to score 3 goals per game on average this season. The offense has been poor with most of the contributions coming from the defender. The rest of the team has failed to ignite the spirit and changes are needed going forward.

The defense, though, did decently but has not been up to the mark according to league standards. They have conceded a goal per 8.6 shots faced, with the goaltenders having a combined save percentage of 0.892. They have to strengthen their strength if they want to get the better of their opponents in the league.

Kings vs Flames Betting Prediction

Both teams need improvements in their offense and defense, but Los Angeles are isll getting the better of the Calgary. They have won all four of their games and have won five out of their last 6 games, playing on a day's rest.

Calgary have not played well and have lost 6 times in their last 8 games against a team from the Pacific division. They have a poor home record, losing 4 out of their last 5 games.

The Los Angeles Kings will win this game due to better team performance.

Prediction: Take Los Angeles, ML (+140)

