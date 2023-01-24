Kings vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

Los Angeles Kings will face Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL on Tuesday. The Kings are placed third in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 58 points. They will want to add to their win in the previous game.

The Flyers have struggled this season and are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 47 points. They are on an inconsistent run and will look to fix it in the upcoming game.

Kings vs Flyers NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KINGS -140 -1.5(+175) o6(-110) FLYERS +120 +1.5(-215) u6(-110)

Kings vs Flyers NHL Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Kings vs Philadelphia Flyers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Kings vs Flyers NHL Key Stats

The Kings have had a decent season so far offensively, scoring over 150 goals. Their offensive setup's versatility is their strength, with a group of six players involved in the majority of the team's goals.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game, which has been a major concern. There are many areas they need to work on to become a better defensive team in the coming games.

The Flyers have not done well offensively this season with 130 goals in 48 games. Travis Konecny has been the main contributor to the team with 24 goals and 25 assists.

Their defense has performed inconsistently, conceding over three goals per game this season. They have to take care of the flaws in the defensive structure.

Los Angeles Kings vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL Betting Prediction

The Kings have played better overall this season and seem better prepared coming into the game. Their offensive structure is likely to help them against inconsistent Flyers. Having won seven out of 10 games in Philadelphia, they have a moral edge too, which gives them additional strength in this game.

Thus, we can expect them to bring out their best and get the result in their favor.

Prediction: Kings, ML(-140)

