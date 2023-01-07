Kings vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Los Angeles Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL game on Saturday.

The Kings have played well to move second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 50 points. Having lost their last game, they will look to get a win here to boost themselves for the final leg of the season. They will look to make the most of it and get the result in their favor.

The Knights have played well this season and are coming up with a three-game winning streak in this game. They are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 56 points and will look to stay in the lead with a win in the upcoming game.

Kings vs Golden Knights Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KINGS +130 +1.5(-200) o6(-120) KNIGHTS -155 -1.5(+165) u6(+100)

Kings vs Golden Knights Match Details

Fixture: Kings vs Golden Knights

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Kings vs Golden Knights Key Stats

The Kings' offense has been good this season with over 130 goals. Different players have contributed with over 10 goals each, with Gabriel leading the position with 16 goals. The offense will have a big impact in the upcoming games.

The defense needs to reshape itself, having conceded over 3.4 goals per game this season. They will need more contributions from the goaltenders.

The Knights have scored over 130 goals this season through the contributions of Mark Stone and Reilly Smith. They have contributed with over 35 goals and 32 assists in between them.

Meanwhile, their defense has conceded less than three goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have made saves with a percentage of over 0.910 and look in great spirits coming into the game. The Knights should be comfortable with any challenge in the future due to the strong defensive setup.

Kings vs Golden Knights Betting Prediction

The game is well-matched as this is a battle between the top two teams in the division.

The Kings have played well overall and are 4-1 in their last 5 against a team with a winning record and has won 7 times in the last 10 games. They have won in all of their last 4 home games and come with a great record against a winning team. They have a better overall team setup, which makes them stronger ahead of this encounter.

Prediction: Take Knights, ML(-155)

Poll : 0 votes