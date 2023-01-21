Kings vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Nashville Predators in the NHL on Saturday.

The Kings have played well and are placed third in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 56 points. Having lost their last two games, they will surely look to win this game to keep the pressure on the teams above them in the standings.

The Predators have had an inconsistent season so far and are currently placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division standings. Coming with a loss, they will look to get back to winning ways.

Kings vs Predators NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KINGS -105 +1.5(-260) o6(-105) PREDATORS -115 -1.5(+210) u6(-115)

Kings vs Predators NHL Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 21, 2023; 8 pm ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Kings vs Predators NHL Key Stats

The Kings have scored around 140 goals so far this season. The offensive setup is filled with six players who have contributed, with Adrien Kempe leading the pack with 18 goals.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game, which has been a concern for them.

The Predators' offense has been kept alive by Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi and apart from them, no player has contributed enough. Forsberg and Josi have 30 goals and 45 assists between them.

Their defense has done decent enough this season by conceding less than three goals per game, thus adding strength to the team.

Kings vs Predators NHL Betting Prediction

The Kings have played better this season overall, and are 33-16 in their last 49 against a team with a losing record, which is very motivating ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, the Predators have not scored enough in their last three games, and their defense has not been at its best coming into the game, thus taking away the home advantage from them.

With Predators on the backfoot both offensively and defensively, we can expect the Kings to claim a tight win from this game.

Prediction: Kings, ML ( -105 )

