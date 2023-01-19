Kokkinakis vs Murray Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 19 | 2023 Australian Open

Thanasi Kokkinakis will play Andy Murray in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday.

Kokkinakis had a comfortable start to the tournament with a straight-sets win in the first round of the Open. He will look to inspire himself from the same and deliver his best in the upcoming challenge to continue his Grand Slam dream.

Murray had to fight hard to make it into this round and the main focus will be to take the positives and improve. He will be cautious coming into the game but will look to stay positive and get the result in his favor to move further into the tournament.

Kokkinakis vs Murray Australian Open Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD KOKKINAKIS -170 -2.5(-112) MURRAY +140 +2.5(-117)

Kokkinakis vs Murray Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Kokkinakis vs Murray

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 4:30 am EDT

Venue: Margaret Court Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Kokkinakis vs Murray Key Stats

Kokkinakis started his professional journey in 2013 and has over 100 matches in his career, with a win-loss record of 50-66. He has played inconsistently, which is reflected in his gameplay, though has peaked in 2022 with a title to claim and maximum wins in credit. Currently ranked in the 150s in the ATP rankings, he will be focused on doing well this year to make it to the top 100.

Murray, on the other hand, is a big name in the tennis circle, having started his professional journey in the year 2005. He has played over 1000 matches and has an astonishing win-loss record of 717- 234.

Having played for over two decades almost, he has 46 singles titles to his name, though has been hit hard by injuries. Having not played big tournaments regularly due to fitness issues had a fairly strong 2022 and he comes hungry to get back to his best with the ongoing Australian Open.

Kokkinakis vs Murray Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup is very interesting with the last encounter between the two being in 2015 when Murray cruised past in straight sets to claim the win. Though both players have had a different journey since then and struggles have put a big dent in Murray's form, Kokkinakis has improved a lot.

But there is no substitution of experience and with that siding with Murray, he looks more comfortable in this game. The game can stretch a bit due to the quality of the offering, and having recovered well, Murray is likely to bring his best to win this one against his known opponent.

Prediction: Murray, +2.5(-117)

Poll : 0 votes