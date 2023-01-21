Korda vs Hurkacz Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 21 | 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda will play his fourth-round match in the Australian Open 2023 against Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday.

Korda has had a dream run so far and comes into the matchup after beating seventh seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. He will look to perform similarly and continue his Australian Open journey with a win.

Hurkacz had to fight hard for a win in the last-round match and will be cautious coming into the game. He will try to improve his mistakes to win this one and move into the next stage of the tournament.

Korda vs Hurkacz Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD KORDA -175 -2.5(-117) HURKACZ 140 +2.5(-109)

Korda vs Hurkacz Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Korda vs Hurkacz Key Stats

Korda started his professional journey in the year 2018 and has racked up 72 wins in over 110 appearances. His career has grown rapidly and within a short period of time, he has made it to the top 40 in the ATP rankings. Currently ranked 31st, has shown great promise and will look to make it to his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Hurkacz, after turning pro in 2015, has continued to improve as a player and has won over 130 games in this period. Hurkacz's kept growing and had the best year of his career in 2021, winning the Miami Open and reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. Currently ranked 11th in the ATP rankings, he will be motivated to win his first Grand Slam this season.

Korda vs Hurkacz Australian Open Betting Prediction

Korda comes into this one having won his previous fixture in straight sets and looks really confident coming ahead of the encounter. Hurkacz, on the other hand, will be under pressure due to his last performance, a five-setter against Denis Shapovalov.

The two players have played each other once before and Hurkacz currently leads 1-0 in the head-to-head record. Given the improvement Korda has shown, it will not really have any effect on the game.

With the potential and skills on display, the match is likely to stay cagey but with the year Korda is having, we can expect him to get the result in his favor.

Prediction: Korda, -2.5(-117)

