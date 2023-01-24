Korda vs Khachanov Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 23 | 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda will play Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2023 on Monday.

Korda has had a dream run so far and comes into this contest with a great win over 10th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz. He will look to carry that form to further his journey at the Australian Open.

Khachanov has played well in the tournament and had a fairly easy fourth-round match. He will look to play similarly in the upcoming match to continue his brilliant run at the 2023 Australian Open.

Korda vs Khachanov Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD KORDA -130 -1.5(-109) KHACHANOV +110 +1.5(-114)

Korda vs Khachanov Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Karen Khachanov

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10 pm EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Korda vs Khachanov Key Stats

Korda started his professional journey in 2018 and has grown into a big player in a short period of time. He has played over 110 matches and has over 70 wins to his credit. Currently ranked 31st, he had a great last season and seems keen to continue that form this year as well.

Khachanov started his pro journey in 2013 and has won over 210 games in his career. He has been a consistent performer all these years and has four singles titles to his name. Currently ranked 20th in the ATP rankings, Khachanov has not won any Grand Slams.

Korda vs Khachanov Australian Open Betting Prediction

The two players have met three times before, with Korda holding a 2-1 lead. The American may have the lead on current form but the Russian is also an experienced player who knows how to win important games.

Both the players are capable of playing long hours and we can expect the game to be a cagey affair. However, with momentum on Korda's side, he is more likely to win it.

Prediction : Korda, -1.5(-109)

Poll : 0 votes