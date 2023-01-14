Kraken vs. Blackhawks: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - January 14, 2023 | NHL Regular Season

The Seattle Kraken are on a seven-game winning streak as they play against the Chicago Blackhawks, who have been on a tear of their own by winning three straight games.

The Blackhawks are slowly climbing out of the bottom of the standings. They are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the fewest points in the NHL.

However, all this losing is bad for business. The Blackhawks would love to have the number one pick in this year's draft, and they are slowly losing that honor.

Fans shouldn't be too worried, as Seattle should put them back in their place today.

After hitting a lull in mid-December, the Kraken have corrected course and been unbeatable. On this seven-game win streak, they have outscored opponents 33 - 11. Most impressive is the win they are coming off of. Seattle went into Boston and shut out the Bruins 3 - 0.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Betting Odds

Teams Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Kraken -1.5 (+105) -250 Over 6 (-110) Blackhawks +1.5 (-125) +200 Under 6 (-125)

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks

Date & Time: Thursday, January 14, 2023; 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Best Picks

Andre Burakovsky is someone bettors should keep an eye on. He has 35 points on the season but just one goal in this winning streak. He is a player that has an opportunity to come alive in this one.

Knowing what he is capable of; he could have a big game to help keep this winning streak alive for Seattle. Points or goals are a solid bet in this one.

Andre Burakovsky Over 0.5 Points (-116) / Any Time Goal Scorer (+270)

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Prediction

The Kraken have been an absolute wagon this season. The streak they are riding has to come to an end, but it's hard to imagine that happening in Chicago.

The Blackhawks have struggled all season long, and they currently find themselves on a bit of a heater; their streak will undoubtedly be shorter lived than Seattle's.

There is no value to be found in the moneyline, so the puck line is the way to go in this one. Being offered at plus money, it is hard to resist.

Seattle Kraken -1.5 (+105)

