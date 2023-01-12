Kraken vs. Bruins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will play the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Thursday. The Kraken have played well lately, winning enough games this season to move to third in the standings with 52 points. They come with a six-game winning streak and will look to close the four-point gap with the top two.

Boston have had a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 68 points. They come into the game in great shape to continue their fabulous display in the upcoming matches.

Kraken vs. Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KRAKEN +192 +1.5(-130) o6.5(+100) BRUINS -235 -1.5(+110) u6.5(-120)

Kraken vs. Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Kraken vs. Bruins

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Kraken vs. Bruins Key Stats

Kraken have improved a lot in offense, scoring fluently in the last few games of the season. They have a versatile offense with Jared McCann and Matty Beniers involved in 35 goals combined.

Their defense has failed to use the goaltenders' potential, which has hampered their season. But there are signs of improvement with better performances as a team, which provides a big boost to them coming into the game.

Boston have one of the best offensive structures in the league and have scored 154 goals so far this season. David Pastrnak is the star, having scored 30 goals and assisted 26 times this season. With more than six players with goals in double digits, the offense looks well-settled as a group for future games.

Their defense has allowed just 2.15 goals per game, which is a big plus for the team. Goaltenders like Linus Ullmark have made their mark and have led from the front, conceding just 1.87 goals per game this season. The same structure and team play will be crucial as they look to maintain the same approach for the rest of the season.

Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins Betting Prediction

Kraken come with a great away record into the game. They have played well as a team in their last six games, winning them all. But their defensive structure has some loopholes, which makes them vulnerable.

On the other hand, with a strong home record, Boston look composed for the challenge. Having scored goals at an extensive rate and with a defense that has worked as a wall, they are very strong as a team for this challenge.

With a winning momentum and better team structure, we should expect Boston to do enough in this game to halt Seattle's winning run.

Prediction : Bruins,-1.5(+110)

