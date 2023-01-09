Kraken vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will play the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Monday.

The Kraken has played well to go third in the standings with 48 points. They come with a big win and look comfortable for the encounter. With a winning momentum on their side, they will close the gap between the top two in the division.

The Habs have had a poor season so far and come into this one with a morale-boosting win. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 35 points and will look to continue their winning streak to close the gap in the standings and finish on a high.

Kraken vs Canadiens Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KRAKEN -190 -1.5(+140) o6.5(-110) CANADIENS +158 +1.5(-165) u6.5(-110)

Kraken vs Canadiens Match Details

Fixture: Kraken vs Canadiens

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 2023; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Kraken vs Canadiens Key Stats

Kraken has improved in defense a lot by scoring close to 140 goals this season. The duo Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky have contributed well to it with the former leading the scoring charts with 19 goals and has assisted on 8 times.

The defense has conceded 3.18 goals per game this season and it's a big negative, even though the goaltenders made over 0.920 percent. It shows the weakness in their defensive setup and has to change to give themselves a stronger defense in the games ahead.

The Habs have been weak on offense and need to change the setup accordingly to get better returns. Apart from the likes of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who have contributed 66 times this season, they need more players scoring in the upcoming games.

Their defense has conceded 3.8 goals per game on offense, which has further damaged their season. Goaltenders' role is important in every defensive setup, which has been poor so far.

They have to change their defensive setup going forward this season, to bring in the right mix of players and do well while defending.

Kraken vs Canadiens Betting Prediction

The game is slightly inclined in favor of the Kraken, due to their better defensive setup and equally potent offense. They also come with a big positive winning run, which gives them an additional advantage in the come.

On the other hand, the Habs have struggled for the most part this season and their weaknesses are very much visible in their latest win too. They have a poor and inconsistent team setup which further puts them in a strange position in the matchup.

With a better offensive setup, Kraken has all the strength at peril to score enough, which can guarantee them a win in this game.

Prediction : Kraken, ML(-190)

Poll : 0 votes