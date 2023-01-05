Kraken vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 5 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will be on the road to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference NHL game on Thursday (January 5).

The Kraken are doing well as they're third in the Pacific Division with a 20-12-4 record. The Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with a 23-8-6 record.

This will be their first of two games as they will also play on February 26 as well, so this will be interesting.

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Seattle Kraken +185 +1.5 (-130) o6.5 (-130) Toronto Maple Leafs -215 -1.5 (+110) u6.5 (-120)

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs Key Stats

The Seattle Kraken have done a decent job this season, scoring 126 goals, the 13th-most goals in the NHL. They have been playing a little less than average on the power play, scoring 23 goals on 108 power play attempts (21.30%). They have been shooting better than the league average with an 11.7 shooting percentage as a team.

Martin Jones is the starting goaltender for the Seattle Kraken and is expected to be in the net for this game as well. He did very well in his previous game as he allowed two goals on 32 shots against the Edmonton Oilers in a victory. Jones has done well with a record of 16-5-3 with a .890 save percentage and 2.92 goals allowed per game thus far. They have given up 117 goals so far, which is 17th in the NHL right now and have been less than the league average in terms of penalty kills, so they need to improve.

The Maple Leafs have been doing extremely well on the puck so far as they have posted 130 total goals, which is the ninth-most in the NHL as of this writing. They have eight players dealing with injuries and that is definitely not a good sign. They are a little above average as they have scored on 30 of their 120 power-play attempts this season (25 percent). The Maple Leafs have been a little above the league average, shooting at 10.8 percent so far.

Matt Murray has done extremely well this season as the backup goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs as he is 9-3-2 with 2.44 goals allowed per game and a .920 save percentage. He last played on Saturday in a win against the Avalanche as he finished with two goals on 28 shot attempts in the game. As a team, they are allowing the fifth-fewest goals allowed with 100 goals given up. They have been decent at killing penalties as well, having killed 90-of-126 (77.59 percent) of all their penalties thus far.

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Looking at the defensive side of the ice, there is a huge difference as Seattle have allowed 3.25 goals in their previous four games while Toronto have given up 4.67 goals in their last three games.

When we look at the statistics for these goaltenders, they are very similar and should make this a lot closer to Kraken getting a close game here. All in all, go with the Seattle Kraken to cover the puck line on the road here.

Prediction: Seattle Kraken +1.5 (-130)

