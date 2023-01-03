Kraken vs Oilers Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 3 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will play the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Tuesday.

Seattle have played well and are placed fourth in the standings with 42 points, a win here would see them move up in the standings. They come into this one with a win and will be motivated to play their best to their quality.

Edmonton have been inconsistent with wins this season and comes into this one with a 2-1 loss. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific with 42 points, they will look to get a win to get started on their winning run again.

The game will be between the two teams with the same points, thus making it interesting and crucial for both of them.

Kraken vs Oilers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KRAKEN +140 +1.5(-175) o6.5(-115) OILERS -165 -1.5(+150) u6.5(-105)

Kraken vs Oilers Match Details

Fixture: Kraken vs Oilers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023; 9 pm ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Kraken vs Oilers Key Stats

Seattle have scored over 120 goals this season, with Jared McCann leading the charts with 16 goals and seven assists. Andre Burakovsky has done well in goal creation with 18 assists to his name.

The defense has been inconsistent and has pushed the number of goals conceded per game to over 3.2 this season. The goaltenders have been poor along with the defensive line, and with the season moving into a crucial stage, the team has to change for a stronger defense.

Meanwhile, Edmonton has one of the best offenses and averages over three goals per game this season. The likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have made a big impact with over 129 points to their credit. The team will look up to them in future games too as the whole offense revolves around them only.

Their defense needs to do better to reduce the number of goals conceded per game on average to less than three from the current 3.3. The role of goaltenders will be crucial for getting better results.

Kraken vs Oilers Betting Prediction

Both teams will meet again within a week, and with a big win in that game, Edmonton will come with a stronger belief in the game. They have played well in the last five games and the defense has started to do well, making them comfortable in this game.

Seattle, on the other hand, are going through a poor run, and a poor away record further puts them down in this game. They have also struggled against teams with a winning run.

We can expect Edmonton with a well-settled squad to find the right match to score more and win this game.

Prediction: Take, Edmonton, -1.5(+150)

Poll : 0 votes