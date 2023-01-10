Kraken vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will play the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Kraken have played well lately, winning 23 games this season, and are third in the standings with 50 points. They come with a winning momentum on their side any will try to close the gap between the top two in the division by winning this game.

The Buffaslugs have enhanced their gameplay in the second half of their season. They are now placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 42 points. Having lost their last game, they will look to win this one to stay positive in the crucial part of the season.

Kraken vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KRAKEN -105 +1.5(-250) o6.5(-110) SABRES -115 -1.5(+200) u6.5(-110)

Kraken vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Kraken vs Sabres

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Kraken vs Sabres Key Stats

Kraken have improved in offense and are scoring a good number of goals this season. The duo Jared McCann and Matty Beniers have had the most goal contributions between them and have played a big part in the resurgence of the team.

The defense has conceded over three points per game this season even after the goaltenders made saves over 0.920 percent. They showed weakness in their defensive setup but there are signs of improvement with better performances as a team, which is a big positive coming into the game.

The Buffaslugs have done well with the likes of Tage Thomson, contributing a lot of goals and assists. He leads the team with 31 goals and has 25 assists to his name. They have a good offensive structure with Tage being the core and other players scoring with him, helping the team win games this season.

Their defensive abilities need improvement as they have conceded 3.4 goals per game this season. Goaltenders need to deliver better as a team to give their team a complete advantage, which can be utilized in the crucial part of the season.

Kraken vs Sabres Betting Prediction

Kraken have played well in five games, winning all of them and have shown improvements in both corners of offense and defense. They come into this one with a cent-percent away record in their last four games and have played well against teams with a winning record.

On the other hand, the Sabres have failed to make enough of their opportunities and come with an inconsistent run in the last four with two wins and two losses. They have also struggled against teams with a winning run and with defense showing vulnerability, they are at risk of losing it.

With a better record over the last few games and a better team setup, we should expect Kraken to make the required amends and get another win from this game.

Prediction : Kraken,ML(-105)

