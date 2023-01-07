Kraken vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Seattle Kraken will play the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Saturday.

The Kraken have played well and are placed third in the standings with 46 points, all thanks to a winning streak.

They come into this one with a winning momentum and a win here will help them close the gap between the top two.

The Sens have been poor this season but have fought hard in the last couple of games.

They are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 39 points but are in a great position to move further up with a win in this game.

Kraken vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Kraken -115 -1.5(+225) o6(-120) Senators -105 +1.5(-280) u6(+100)

Kraken vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Kraken vs Senators

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Kraken vs Senators Key Stats

Kraken have scored over 130 goals this season with the likes of Jared McCann and Andre Burakovsky contributing well. Jared leads the scoring charts with 18 goals and eight assists, followed by Andre with 10 goals and 19 assists to his name.

The defense has conceded 3.2 goals per game this season. Even after the goaltenders made over 0.920 percent saves, the team has been poor at not making full use of it. The team has to change a lot for a stronger defense to give themselves something to cheer for in the games ahead.

The Sens' offense has been average but has picked up pace in the last few games. They have multiple players contributing with Claude Giroux leading by 15 games.

The team looks better prepared with improvements in the offensive setup, though there are certain areas they need to work on to have better returns in the upcoming games.

Their defense has improved, which has given them additional power and strength to perform well. The team will look to them for similar performances and sustain the momentum to get to their best as the season progresses.

Kraken vs Senators Betting Prediction

The game is very well-matched as both teams are coming into this one with a winning run.

Kraken have played well and are 9-4 in their last 13 road games, further they have won the majority of their games playing on a day's rest. While the Sens have made most of their home games winning five in the last six and have scored well against teams allowing more than two goals.

Both teams have shown improvements in both offense and defense. We can expect this game to go to the wire and be decided on the minor details. Being the home team and having better performances in their last five games, the Sens are likely to score enough for the elusive win.

Prediction: Ottawa Senators, ML(-105)

