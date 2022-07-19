Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 19 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will play the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. The Aces are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have seen their record improve to 18-7. Meanwhile, the Dream is 11-14 and will look to avenge their blowout loss to Las Vegas back in May.

The Aces are the second-best team in the league at the moment, and they're sporting an 8-4 home record as well. Last game, they defeated the Sun 91-83, thanks to three of their players amassing 20 or more points. The Aces' Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson are two of the best players in the league, and they average 20.3 and 19.0 points per contest, respectively.

"THE #POINTGAWDDDDD showed up and showed out. 21 PTS // 9 AST // 3 STL" - Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas is also the highest-scoring team in the WNBA, the best three-point shooting squad, and the have the second-best field goal percentage entering Tuesday. The Dream are solid defensively, though, and have held their opponents to the lowest FG% out of all 12 teams. Despite their defensive capabilities, they did allow the Aces to score 96 points in Atlanta back in May.

The Dream is coming off of an 85-75 win, led by Cheyenne Parker's 21 points and 12 rebounds. Parker has been streaky all year, but Atlanta could definitely use another strong performance on Tuesday.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Way to recover, Rhyne Howard Way to recover, Rhyne Howard 😱 https://t.co/eJPIFF6mMt

"Way to recover, Rhyne Howard" - SportsCenter

Guard Rhyne Howard has been the Dream's leading scorer at 14.7 points per game, but she did miss Sunday's game. She is expected to play, which gives her team a huge boost heading into a matchup where they're the underdogs.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Dream @ Las Vegas Aces

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 19, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Dream +575 +12.0 (-110) Over 172.5 (-110) Las Vegas Aces -800 -12.0 (-110) Under 172.5 (-110)

The Dream has struggled against the spread versus winning teams, only covering in two of their previous 12 chances facing above .500 teams. Las Vegas hasn't been able to cover in six straight home contests, but they are 10-3 in their last 13 facing the Dream in Vegas. Looking at the total, it's gone over in six of the past seven road games for Atlanta and 20 of the previous 26 home contests for the Aces.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Prediction

The Aces are arguably one of the most talented teams in the WNBA and should be able to take care of business on Tuesday. They also have scored over 100 points in three of their last four, and they tend to play in higher-scoring affairs at home. Look for Las Vegas to cover and for the total to go over in this one.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces -12.0 (-110) & Over 172.5 (-110)

