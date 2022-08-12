Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 11 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will be hosting the Chicago Sky on Thursday night. These two teams sit atop the league as the one and two seeds. Las Vegas is coming off of a 97-90 win over the Atlanta Dream, bringing them within one game of the Sky. Chicago just lost a high-scoring battle to Seattle Storm 111-100. With the top seed on the line, expect a hard-fought game that should go down to the wire.

The Aces have a great chance to grab the top seed in the league tonight, as they hold the season series lead two games to one over Chicago. Last game, Las Vegas had four players notch 20 or more points. The Aces' roster is stacked with four All-Stars, and they have a high-powered offense that is the best in the league.

One of their All-Stars, Dearica Hamby, won't play Thursday and is expected to be out for about another month. Still, Kelsey Plum, A'Ja Wilson, and Chelsea Gray have been excellent all year and will look to end the season strong with some solid performances.

The Sky couldn't handle the Storm on Tuesday, allowing 111 points on 58.7% shooting. Usually, their defense is better, but they couldn't string together stops consistently last game.

The Sky have the challenge of facing the best scoring team in the WNBA, but their own players can put up a lot of points too. They rank second to Las Vegas in points per game, and guard Courtney Vandersloot dropped 28 points on Tuesday. Led by veteran Candace Parker, they'll need a strong team effort to knock off the Aces at home.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Sky @ Las Vegas Aces

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11,10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Chicago Sky +1.5 (-110) o176 (-110) +105 Las Vegas Aces -1.5 (-110) u176 (-110) -125

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky Betting Prediction

The Aces have a good home record, but they've failed to cover nine of their last 10 home games. The best bet here is to look at the point total, which has gone over for the Sky in six of their last seven. It's also gone over in 10 of the last 12 meetings between these two teams, including the last two matchups.

Expect Las Vegas to ride their home crowd to have a high-scoring output, while the game total should go over as well.

Prediction: Aces Over 88.5 Points (-115) & Game Total Over 176 (-110)

