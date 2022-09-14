Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces host the Connecticut Sun for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces took Game 1 67-64 behind A'Ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and a strong team defensive performance. They'll look to bring that same intensity to Tuesday night's contest before they travel to Connecticut.

The Sun was very close to stealing Game 1 but went cold in the second half. In the second half, they scored just 26 total points, way lower than their season average of over 40. Star Alyssa Thomas did her part, chipping in with 19 points, 11 boards, and five assists. As a team, though, the visitors made just five of their 16 three-pointers and got to the charity stripe just five times. On Tuesday, they'll need to be a lot sharper offensively, but it won't be easy in enemy territory.

The Aces narrowly won Sunday's matchup, and even though they didn't cover, they'll gladly roll into Game 2 up in the series. A'Ja Wilson recorded a double-double for the fourth straight game, tallying 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Wilson's teammate Chelsea Gray, who has been the star of this postseason, played well again too, totaling 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting. The rest of the team didn't do much scoring-wise, but the team's defensive effort was just enough. Look for Las Vegas to try and play a less sloppy game tonight.

During the regular season, these teams played three closely contested head-to-head matchups, and Game 1 was the same way. Even though Las Vegas has the talent advantage, Connecticut was one of the best teams against the spread all year.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut @ Las Vegas

Date & Time: Tuesday September 13, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Connecticut Sun +180 +4.5 (-110) Over 163.5 (-110) Las Vegas Aces -210 -4.5 (-110) Under 163.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Best Picks

Kelsey Plum was a regular-season MVP candidate this year, but her scoring numbers have dipped in the last few playoff games. Of course, Chelsea Gray has gotten more looks with her great play too, but Plum has scored under 19 in four straight. Expect this streak to continue in what should be another tight game.

Pick: Kelsey Plum Under 18.5 Points (-115)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Prediction

The Sun engaged in another low-scoring affair away from their home court. Now, all five of their past five road games have gone under. Also, nine of the previous 12 meetings between these two games have gone under, so we could be in store for another defensive battle on Tuesday. Expect the Aces, who are averaging just 72.7 points in their last three home games, to stay under 85 tonight.

Las Vegas Aces Under 84.5 Points (-105) & Game Under 163.5 (-110)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt