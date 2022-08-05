Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 4 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings welcome the Las Vegas Aces to town on Thursday night. The Wings are fresh off two road victories, improving their season record to 14-16. The Aces are 22-9 after Tuesday's 83-73 loss to the Washington Mystics. Las Vegas is the second seed at the moment, while Dallas holds the sixth spot in the league. As we near the playoffs, both teams will be looking to rack up some positive results.

Dallas won 84-78 over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, their fourth of five games where they covered the spread. The Wings were led by Marina Mabrey's 26 points and Tearia McCowan's 23 in Chicago. Both players more than doubled their season averages, which was a welcome sight for Wings fans.

Dallas has fallen to Las Vegas twice already this year, but they've come close enough to cover the spread in both contests. Looking at the injury report, star player Arike Ogunbowale is questionable, which could make a huge difference. They managed to knock off the first-seed Chicago Sky without her, though, so Dallas will fight hard whether she's ruled in or out.

The visiting Aces had their five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, and they'll be looking to start a new streak Thursday. Their leading scorer Kelsey Plum shot just 5-for-16 from the field on Tuesday, but normally she's up around 45.7%. She'll look to bounce back against a Dallas team that isn't too strong defensively.

Expect Las Vegas, who is 12-4, to win Thursday's contest, but it won't be that easy from what we've seen from the two meetings earlier this year.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces @ Dallas Wings

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 8:00 p.m EDT

Venue: College Park Center

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Las Vegas Aces -7.5 (-110) o172 (-110) -380 Dallas Wings +7.5 (-110) u172 (-110) +290

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Betting Prediction

The Wings are the sixth seed right now, but their chances to reach fifth are pretty much nonexistent. They'll be playing out the rest of the season, trying not to slip further down from sixth.

The Aces are in a tight race at the top, which could change around some first-round matchups. The total has gone under in seven of the Aces' last eight, and if leading Wings scorer Arike Ogunbowale doesn't play, then the under is definitely a sound bet.

Prediction: Under 172 (-110)

