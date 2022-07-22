Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 21 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Indiana Fever on Thursday night. The Aces were defeated 92-76 by the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday in a shocking upset. Indiana is coming off a narrow seven-point loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on the road. Indiana is just 5-23, and they'll try to put an end to their 10-game losing streak on Thursday.

The Aces were heavy favorites against the Dream, but Atlanta guards Tiffany Hayes, and Rhyne Howard combined for 55 points in the win. A'Ja Wilson chipped in with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, but it wasn't enough to earn the win. As a team, the Dream shot a scorching 62.5% from three, while the Aces shot a poor 28.6%.

Look for Las Vegas to bounce back at home against the worst team in the WNBA. The home team is still the #1 seed in the Western Conference, and they lead the league in scoring and three-point shooting entering Thursday. They're hoping that Tuesday was just a minor bump in the road in what's been a great season overall.

The Fever has had an awful season. Star guard Kelsey Mitchell has carried the team game in and game out. She averages 18.3 points and 4.0 assists, but she only has two other teammates that score in the double digits.

Mitchell's failed to reach her season average in three straight contests, but her team will need her to go off if they want to snap their long losing streak. On Tuesday, they were able to keep the game close throughout, so they'll look to make Thursday's game competitive.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Details

Fixture: Indiana Fever @ Las Vegas Aces

Date & Time: Thursday, July 21, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Indiana Fever +1100 +17(-110) Over 175 (-110) Las Vegas Aces -2100 -17 (-110) Under 175 (-110)

The visiting Fever has seen the total go over in four of their last five games versus winning teams. For the Aces, the over has hit in four of their previous five facing teams with a losing record.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Betting Prediction

Thursday night's matchup features one of the best teams in the WNBA versus the worst. Las Vegas has failed to cover in seven straight home games, and the Fever are coming off a hard-fought loss in L.A. Expect Indiana to cover the first half spread and for both teams to have strong offensive performances on Thursday.

Prediction: Indiana Fever First Half +9.5 (-105) & Full Game Over 175 (-110)

