Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction-August 17 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury in the first game of the WNBA Playoffs. These teams met in the postseason last year, with the Mercury coming out on top in that series. The Aces have taken all three games against the Aces this year and will look to carry that success into this series.

All three meetings this year ended with the Aces winning and covering the spread. Las Vegas won these games by an average of 16.7 points, which is right where the spread is set.

The home side finished strong, winning four games in a row to steal the first seed from the Chicago Sky. This could prove very significant down the line if the Aces reach the Finals.

This year, the Aces have had exceptional contributions all around. Star and MVP Candidate A'Ja Wilson averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. Look for her to be a huge player for Las Vegas in these playoffs. Her teammates Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray also had great seasons that they'll look to build off of.

Las Vegas leads the league in points per game, and their high-powered offense has already proved to be too much for Phoenix during the regular season. They finish 26-10, but when they get in a groove, they have the ability to blow out any team.

Looking at the visitors, they'll have an upward battle as they're without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith for the playoffs. Nobody is expecting this team to win or even make it close during this series, but Phoenix will fight to prove doubters wrong. Las Vegas' defense was around league average, so the Mercury will have to rely on a shootout and some luck for things to break their way this series.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Mercury @ Las Vegas Aces

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Phoenix Mercury +1080 +16.5 (-115) Over 167 (-110) Las Vegas Aces -2597 -16.5 (-105) Under 167 (-110)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Betting Prediction

The Aces dominated the Mercury this year, and in those games, Phoenix still had some of their key players. Las Vegas averaged 97.3 points per contest, and even though defenses typically tighten up in the playoffs, don't expect that to be the case here. Expect a blowout, given the fact that Phoenix has way less talent on the floor. Since the Mercury have failed to cover six straight road games, look for that streak to be pushed to seven on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Aces -16.5 (-105) & Aces Team Total Over 92.5 Points (-110)

