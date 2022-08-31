Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces battle the Seattle Storm for Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals. The Storm won 76-73 on Sunday to snatch Game 1 and claim homecourt advantage. Game 2 will still be in Las Vegas, with all the pressure on the home team.

In Game 1, Jewell Loyd poured in 26 points, including several clutch plays down the stretch. The veteran guard has had another excellent season, and so far in the playoffs, she's up to 20.3 points per game. Seattle boasts several star veterans, including MVP candidate Breanna Stewart, future Hall of Fame Sue Bird, and Tina Charles. This experience could prove huge if they maintain their poise for the remaining games of the series.

Las Vegas had a poor first quarter, going down 26-15. They were never able to claim a sizeable enough lead for the rest of the game. MVP favorite A'Ja Wilson had another disappointing scoring effort, only tallying eight points on ten field goal attempts. She's currently averaging 11 points per game in these playoffs after averaging 19.5 in the regular season. The Aces will need her to return to form if they want to advance to the Finals. Wilson's teammates Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 20 points each, but Las Vegas couldn't get anything going as a team from deep-court. They shot 26.1% from deep, well below their season mark of 36.1%. Look for the home team that has gone 15-6 this season at home (including the postseason) to have a better shooting night on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Storm +205 +6 (-110) Over 169.5 (-110) Las Vegas Aces -245 -6 (-110) Under 169.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Best Picks

Kelsey Plum had a great season, easily the best of her career. She earned All-Star honors and won the All-Star Game MVP, and she's been great this postseason. She scored an inefficient 20 points on Sunday, but in the first round, she scored 22 in each game. Look for her to exceed 20 points on Wednesday, as her team will need a high-scoring punch.

Pick: Kelsey Plum Over 20.5 Points (-115)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Betting Prediction

The Aces didn't lose much during the regular season, but they've bounced back well from poor performances. They've won and covered four of their previous five games after failing to cover the game before. Expect this to be the case again as they'll fight hard to avenge Sunday's loss.

Prediction: Aces -6 (-110)

