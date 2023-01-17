Lehecka vs Eubanks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 17 | 2023 Australian Open

Jiri Lehecka is set to play against Christopher Eubanks in the second-round match of the 2023 Australian Open.

Jiri comes into the encounter with a comfortable straight-sets win against 21-ranked Borna Coric in their first-round match. Having played brilliantly, he will look to deliver the same performance to continue his Grand Slam journey.

Christopher, on the other hand, had to fight hard against Kwon Soon-woo to make it to the second round. He will look to learn from the shortcomings of that match to do well in the upcoming challenge and continue to make big strides on the road to the Grand Slam trophy.

Lehecka vs Eubanks Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD LEHECKA -200 -3.5(-110) EUBANKS +155 +3.5(-117)

Lehecka vs Eubanks Match Details

Fixture: Jiri Lehecka vs Christopher Eubanks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 11 p.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Lehecka vs Eubanks Key Stats

Jiri, after starting his professional career in 2020, has played over 30 games and has a win-loss record of 15-23. He ended 2022 with 13 wins, which is the best calendar year for him in his short career. Though his improvements and growth as a player have helped him to make it to the top 100 ATP rankings and is currently ranked 71st in it. Having started the season on a positive note, it seems to be a breakthrough year for him and we may see him hold a first singles title soon.

Meanwhile, Christopher turned pro in 2017 and has played over 34 times so far with a win-loss record of 10-24. He is currently ranked 116th in the ATP rankings but has shown promise to improve with positive growth last season. Having started the current season on a winning note, he looks better prepared for the upcoming challenges and is likely to fill that trophy void in his pro career soon.

Lehecka vs Eubanks Betting Prediction

The matchup is interesting, with both players showing great strength to overpower superior opponents in first-round matches. Having not faced each other before, both players will be cautious but will look to give their best.

With past performances and overall improvement by Jiri, he seems to have an edge. The way he played and won against 17 ranked players, without making much effort, he looks more composed ahead of the match. Christopher, on the other hand, has not played much in the past few years and lacks that playing time. Thus, with better strength and skill set, we can expect Jiri to win this one and cover the spread.

Prediction : Lehecka, -3.5 (-110)

